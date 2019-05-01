The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men suspected of burglarizing a store in east Bakersfield.
The department said the incident happened on April 4 at around 4 p.m. at the Fiesta Liquors, located at 2023 Baker Street. The suspects are described as being Hispanic men. One of them stands around 5 feet 8 inches tall, thin with black hair and a mustache, last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with a black T-shirt over it, light-colored pants and black shoes.
The other man was described as being around 5 feet 5 inches, medium build with black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, white pants and black Vans shoes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts are urged to call the police at 327-7111.
