The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly shoplifted over $1,000 worth of clothing from the TJ Maxx located at 3412 Ming Ave. on Jan. 19.
One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old, with black hair, a goatee, a heavy build, and a tattoo on the left side of his neck. At the time, the suspect was described as wearing a black raider’s hat with a black jacket over a hooded sweatshirt.
The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, with a dark colored goatee and medium build. At the time, the suspect was described as wearing a black New York Giants beanie, with a gray zip-up sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Ryan Clark at 661-326-3858 or the BPD main line at 661-327-7111.
