Two men assaulted employees as they robbed a business in southwest Bakersfield, police said.
The suspects robbed the Kohl's at 5385 Gosford Road on Jan. 9, according to police.
They're both described as Hispanic men, 25 to 35 years old and 6 feet tall, police said. One is 185 pounds, has a goatee and wore a black ball cap, black shirt and gray pants while the other is 170 pounds, has a light mustache and beard and wore a green button-up shirt and blue jeans.
Surveillance images of the men have been released.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2000s-model Mercury Mountaineer.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
