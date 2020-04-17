Two men were arrested Thursday night in connection to an alleged burglary at Carquest Auto Parts, located at 25 Union Ave.
Ian Moreland, 18, and Michael Rea, 29, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and looting, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. They were booked into the Kern County Jail.
BPD officers responded to a burglary alarm just before 11 p.m. at Carquest. Moreland and Rea were found leaving the area, allegedly in possession of stolen items from the business.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
