Two men arrested after vehicle chase in east Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men after a vehicle pursuit in east Bakersfield on Thursday.
At around 10:55 p.m., BPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle near Niles and Miller streets for several alleged vehicle code violations, including a covered license plate, according to a BPD release.
The release said the vehicle led officers on a chase, during which a loaded firearm was allegedly discarded.
According to police, the vehicle became disabled after it drove into the front yard of a residence in the 1500 block of Country Club Drive. One occupant of the car claimed to be held against their will.
Gabriel Guillen, 35, of Porterville, was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy, felony evading, kidnapping and three unrelated felony arrest warrants.
Lemus Gomez, 26, of Delano, was arrested on suspicion of concealed firearm and conspiracy.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.