Two men were arrested Friday after running from police and discarding a loaded firearm.
The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 9:29 p.m., officers attempted to contact two men in the area of Quincy and Virginia Streets. When the officers approached the men, one of them dropped a loaded handgun and they both ran away.
Officers caught up with the men, identified as 22-year-old Emanuel Melchor and 25-year-old Reginald Stansberry, a short time later and arrested them. Officers recovered the weapon and found it to be unregistered.
Melchor was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of several firearms-related violations as well as resisting arrest. Stansberry was booked on suspicion of resisting officers.
