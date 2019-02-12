Two people died in a crash in Oildale Monday evening in which they were ejected from a vehicle that split into two sections, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle both died at the scene of the 9:30 p.m. crash, officers said. Their names have not yet been released.
The two were traveling in a black Dodge Challenger headed east on China Grade Loop approaching Manor Street at "a very high rate of speed," officers said. The Challenger failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup.
Continuing eastbound, the Challenger struck a raised median and a couple street signs, the CHP said. The vehicle broke into two sections and the occupants were ejected.
The Ram struck a traffic signal pole and a brick wall on the northeast corner of the intersection. Its driver suffered moderate to major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center, officers said.
It's unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Area CHP Office at 396-6600.
"black Dodge Challenger". The "need for speed" got them quickly to the GRAVE. Senseless.
