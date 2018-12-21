Two principals in the Kern High School District have announced that they will be retiring at the end of the current school year.
According to the district, Bakersfield High School Principal David Reese and West High Principal Terrie Bernardin will both be leaving next spring. Reese has served as principal at the school since 1999 while Bernardin has been at West High since 2014.
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
