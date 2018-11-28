Two people exchanging information following a collision at the westbound Highway 58 and Highway 99 interchange were injured, one fatally, when a pickup truck them and one of their vehicles.
One person died at the scene and the other was taken to Kern Medical Center with injuries including a broken arm and internal injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
There are no indications drugs or alcohol played a role in the 1:14 p.m. crash, Officer Robert Rodriguez said. The name of the person killed has not yet been released.
Rodriguez said it wasn't raining at the time. The two people exchanging information had pulled along the right shoulder of the transition road from westbound 58 to northbound 99.
The driver of the pickup made an unsafe lane change, sideswiped another vehicle and veered toward the pedestrians, striking them and one of their vehicles, according to CHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.