A Kern County sheriff's deputy and another person were injured in an officer-involved shooting that occurred when deputies tried to conduct a compliance check in Oildale Wednesday evening.
Both the deputy and the other person were treated at Kern Medical Center and released, according to Cmdr. Adam Plugge.
Shortly before 8 p.m., two deputies assigned to the sheriff's electronic monitoring program went to the 300 block of McCord Avenue for a compliance check and contacted a man on the front steps of a residence. A confrontation ensued.
During the confrontation, a deputy shot and injured the man, Plugge said. One of the deputies was also injured, but Plugge did not say if the deputy was shot or injured in some other manner.
The Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the person the deputy shot, the names of the deputies and what prompted the deputy to open fire.
Plugge said the investigation is ongoing.
