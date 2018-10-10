Two people suffered minor injuries in a house fire Thursday morning in southwest Bakersfield.
The blaze in the 10500 block of Sunset Ranch Drive, north of Panama Lane and east of Buena Vista Road, caused an estimated $150,00 in damage and is under investigation, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.
Firefighters said two residents who were home at the time suffered a minor burn and smoke inhalation but managed to escape with their pets. The fire was reported at 6:14 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.