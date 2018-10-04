A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment Thursday against two men who attempted to sell 10 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in Shafter, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.
Ruben Gonzalo Duran-Sanchez, 42, and Daniel Delgado, 27, both Mexican nationals, are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Delgado is also charged with assault on a federal officer.
According to court documents, on Sept. 26, 2018, the defendants went to Shafter to the sell meth to a confidential source. Sanchez was arrested without incident and was found in possession of a stolen and loaded Sig Sauer .380 pistol, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Delgado resisted arrest and in his attempt to flee rammed into a California Highway Patrol vehicle and a DEA undercover vehicle, injuring an officer, the release said. A high-speed car chase ensued, resulting in Delgado driving his vehicle off the road and into a vineyard where he then ran.
A law enforcement canine was used to locate and assist in the apprehension of Delgado, according to the release. He was found in possession of a loaded and stolen 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number. About 13 pounds of meth were recovered from the defendants, the release said.
If convicted, both defendants face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.