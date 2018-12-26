The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in recent car accidents.
The first is 25-year-old Bakersfield resident Estefani Escareno Roman, who died on Dec. 21. Roman was on Lerdo Highway west of Leonard Avenue in Shafter when she crashed her vehicle at around 8:05 p.m.
On Christmas Day, 26-year-old Bakersfield resident Elnar Eligio Marroquin-Velazquez died after crashing his vehicle on Highway 14, south of Silver Queen Road in Mojave at around 5:12 a.m.
