Two Delano residents died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 late Tuesday afternoon.
The driver, a 25-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 56-year-old man, were both killed in the crash on southbound 99 south of Woollomes Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Their names have not yet been released.
Officers received a call at 4:53 p.m. regarding the wreck and determined a 1998 Ford Explorer had been traveling at about 70 mph in the No. 1 lane when, for unknown reasons, it veered to the right.
The Ford crossed the No. 2 and 3 lanes and headed onto a dirt and grass shoulder where it crashed into a tree, according to the CHP.
It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.
