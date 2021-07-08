Two Delano men charged with distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine

A federal grand jury has delivered a four-count indictment against two Delano men accused of distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Jesus Manuel Morfin Villa, 27, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Omar Vayas Duran, 41, was charged with distribution of fentanyl.
Both men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to an U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
The release says Villa allegedly distributed methamphetamine once over a period of 11 months. Duran allegedly joined him on another occasion. At one point, the pair allegedly distributed both methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the release.
Villa and Duran face life in prison and a $10 million fine.
The case is a result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Jean Berger is prosecuting the case.