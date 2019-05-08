Two men convicted of murdering a McDonald’s employee in Rosamond received life sentences on Wednesday.
Cedric Sutton, 37, and Darnell Wheat, 41, were each sentenced by Judge John Lua to life without the possibility of parole plus 25 years to life for the murder charge as well as more than 100 years for three other charges, guaranteeing that they will spend the rest of their lives in prison barring an appellate court ruling.
At the hearing, Sutton’s defense attorney filed a motion for a new trial as well as a motion to continue sentencing to another date. However, Lua denied the motions and allowed the sentencing to commence.
“It’s so satisfying to see a cold case solved and a conviction received. So many families don’t get this kind of justice because the majority of our cold cases are not solved,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, who decided to personally prosecute the case. “I hope it gives hope to those who are out there that we can do this — we just need the public’s help.”
Sutton and Wheat were found guilty in March of murder, attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping in the death of 37-year-old Maria Cruz Pina. She left behind three children who Zimmer said have struggled to come to terms with their mother’s death.
“They have a lot of mixed feelings,” she said. “It’s still painful for all of them, but they had confidence in us that we would represent them, and I’m so proud that we’ve done that well. They know after 18 years who killed their mother and they can now close out part of the pain and move on.”
According to court documents, Pina and a co-worker arrived at the McDonald’s at 2511 Rosamond Blvd. just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2001. When they unlocked the door to the restaurant, Sutton and Wheat assaulted them, prosecutors said.
Both women were grabbed and forced into the restaurant, court records say. Sutton and Wheat brandished guns and ordered Pina to shut off the alarm and open a safe. However, Pina was unable to open the safe, and the defendant shot her in the head with a sawed-off shotgun, according to court documents.
The men left the business but soon returned and pointed a handgun at the surviving woman, prosecutors said. The gun malfunctioned and failed to fire, after which they left the restaurant.
The case went cold for a decade until, in 2012, a call to the Secret Witness line implicated Sutton and Wheat in the killing, according to prosecutors.
DNA from clothing they had discarded upon leaving the restaurant connected them to the crime. In addition, investigators found the weapons used in the homicide.
Sutton and Wheat were subsequently arrested in September 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.