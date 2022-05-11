Two children killed after teen crashes into forklift

California Highway Patrol officers reported that two children were killed Tuesday after a 14-year-old crashed a 1990 Nissan ZX into a yellow CAT 972G front loader, according to a CHP report.
At around 3:42 p.m., a boy driving the Nissan heading west on James Road, west of Oil Fields Road, swerved to avoid the forklift, which was heading south on the north roadway edge of James Road, within a dirt road, west of Oil Fields Road.
The Nissan ended up crashing into the bucket of the front loader with three juvenile passengers, a 9-year-old and 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.
The 10-year-old and the 11-year-old died at the scene from their injuries, according to the CHP report.
The 14-year-old and the 9-year-old were taken to Kern Medical for the treatment of minor injuries.
The driver of the forklift ws uninjured.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the CHP Bakersfield area office at 661-396-6600.