Two Arvin students were killed in a car accident over the Christmas break, according to school officials.
The Arvin Union School District said 7-year-old El Camino Elementary student Andres Gallardo and 17-year-old Arvin High student Emily Moreno were both killed on Dec. 22 in Mexico. Moreno was set to graduate this year and had plans to attend University of California, Davis.
“When we lose students who are members of our community and school family, we all feel the loss,” the district said in a post to Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Andres Gallardo and Emily Moreno during this difficult time.”
The district said grief counselors are available at all sites to provide support for students returning from winter break.
