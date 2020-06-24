A man and juvenile were arrested Tuesday in Wasco on suspicion of an attempted murder June 8 in the 400 block of N. Griffith Avenue.
Kelly Stafford, 25, and a juvenile were also arrested on participation in a criminal street gang and conspiracy, according to KCSO. Stafford was booked into Kern County Jail on his arrest warrant and the juvenile was booked into juvenile hall.
On June 8, Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies located a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies and homicide detectives began an investigation into the shooting and developed probable cause to arrest Stafford. On Tuesday at about 1 p.m. they located him in the 1700 block of Highway 46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.