With the help of Kern County Probation officers, the Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men while executing search warrants this week.
On Tuesday at about 6:26 p.m. officers conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of Marriott Drive, where Anthony Dabbs, 32, was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of various firearms charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, gang member in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine base for sales.
Then on Wednesday at about 1:30 a.m. officers conducted a search warrant in the 4200 block of Isla Verde Street, where Jaques Ramey, 28, was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of various firearm charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm and gang member in possession of a firearm.
“These investigations are part of the ongoing efforts of BPD and law enforcement partners to proactively disrupt and impact the cycle of gang violence affecting the community,” BPD said in the news release. “These efforts are being combined with community outreach and preventative programs.”
Anyone with information regarding these investigations are encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
For more information regarding programs offered by BPD and community partners, call 326-3503.
