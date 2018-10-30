Two people were arrested Tuesday on charges of prowling after deputies said they knocked on doors in the Golden Hills area and either asked for items or stated they were homeless.
Jennifer Cratty, 45, of Lancaster, and Robert Monson, 47, of Pearblossom, were taken into custody after a traffic stop, according to sheriff's officials.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to keep their doors locked and to not open their doors to people they do not know.
The non-emergency line for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is 861-3110.
