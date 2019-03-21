Two people were arrested Thursday on charges related to marijuana sales and illegally operating a pot dispensary within Bakersfield city limits.
Jessica Ramos and Shawn Hodges, both 24, were arrested after officers served a search warrant at a dispensary operating illegally in the 3400 block of K Street, according to police. Cash, several pounds of marijuana and paperwork related to the sale of marijuana were seized from the dispensary.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
