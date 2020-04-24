The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men last weekend is Wasco on suspicion of gang activity and other felony offenses.
Marcos Barrios, 23, and Steven Cortez, 31, were in possession of a loaded firearm, narcotics, and gang indicia, according to a KCSO news release. The arrest occurred in the 900 block of 10th Place.
Barrios and Cortez were also arrested on suspicion of participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a loaded firearm, illegal narcotics possession, and numerous additional felony offenses, according to KCSO.
