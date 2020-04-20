Two were arrested in Tehachapi Sunday night on suspicion of felony drug charges.
Kathryn Sadler, 51, and Bobby Finklea were arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
At about 9 p.m., KCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on a silver-colored Saturn station wagon in the 14000 block of Tehachapi Blvd, according to KCSO. During the stop, deputies saw the front passenger attempting to hide a large clear bag containing suspected methamphetamine, KCSO said.
The weight of the suspected drugs was about eight ounces, according to KCSO.
