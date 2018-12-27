Detectives have arrested two men in connection with the killing of a man whose body was found inside a burned vehicle earlier this month.
Albert Castillo, 26, and Samuel Rivas, 34, have been arrested in connection with the death of Ricky Rivas, 32, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to sheriff's officials.
Ricky Rivas' body was found Dec. 20 in a burned vehicle in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue. Investigators determined Ricky Rivas was killed in the 3100 block of Monterey Street, and his body taken to Virginia Avenue and set ablaze.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.