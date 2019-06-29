Two people were arrested on Friday after a SWAT team surrounded a residence in southeast Bakersfield.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 7:46 p.m., officers were sent to the 7200 block of Madison St. after getting reports of shots fired from a vehicle in the area. When they arrived, officers found several spent shell casings on the road. No one was found with injuries, police said.
A short time later, officers found the suspect vehicle in the area of Cottonwood Road and E. White Lane. The driver, 26-year-old Benjamin Polanco, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm and conspiracy, the department said.
Officers then went to the 7200 block of Nicobar Ct. after getting information about a second suspect. When they arrived at around 9 p.m., officers found that 27-year-old Hector Hinojosa had barricaded himself inside the residence.
The nearby area was evacuated — as Hinojosa was believed to be armed and dangerous — and a SWAT team was called in, according to BPD. Hinojosa finally surrendered at around 3 a.m.
A firearm and several high-capacity magazines were found in the home, BPD said. Hinojosa was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of concealing a firearm, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang and possession of a controlled substance.
