Two people were arrested in an attempted robbery case on Friday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 9:05 p.m., it received a report of an attempted robbery at the La Villa Taqueria, located at 700 Planz Rd. A description of the suspects and the vehicle they left in was provided to police.
While en route to the restaurant, the department said officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Dominique Hodges, 26, is believed to have been responsible for the attempted robbery and was arrested.
Thirty-year-old Abdo Huzaibi, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being in possession of and driving a stolen vehicle.
BPD said there was a third person in the vehicle that was determined to have been uninvolved and was subsequently released.
