The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men Monday on suspicion of grand theft, looting, conspiracy and resisting arrest.
Juan Antonio Contreras Jr., 28, and Ezekiel Zechariah Barrientes, 30, were arrested in the 4700 block of New Horizon Boulevard and booked into the Kern County Jail, BPD said in a news release.
Officers reported to a theft in progress just before 9:45 p.m., after a witness reported seeing two suspects underneath a vehicle. The suspects attempted to flee but officers established a perimeter and both suspects were arrested, BPD said.
The news release stated that the suspects were in possession of stolen catalytic converters and tools to remove them.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
