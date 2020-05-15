The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following a suspected armed robbery early Friday morning in Mojave.
The robbery occurred at a Fastrip located in the 2300 block of Highway 58.
Vincent Owens, 22, was arrested on suspicion of committing the robbery. According to a KCSO news release, Owens attempted tp punch a deputy while being booked, and had to be restrained. He was booked for multiple felony charges including robbery, felon in possession of a handgun, resisting arrest and a felony no-bail warrant.
Brooklyn Fowler, 19, was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, being an accessory and possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.