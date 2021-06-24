Two arrested during BPD checkpoint on Wednesday

Two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a Bakersfield Police Department checkpoint that took place from 6 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, at the 900 block of Old River Road.
In a news release, BPD said 1,382 vehicles were screened and five drivers were detained to conduct sobriety tests. In addition to the two arrests, 10 drivers were cited on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and 17 vehicles seized.
A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety funded the checkpoint.