Police arrested two men early Sunday in connection with shots fired into the air in downtown Bakersfield.
Johnny Coronado, 26, was arrested on firearms charges after being stopped in a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description, according to police. A loaded, concealed gun was found.
The vehicle's driver, Lorence Garcia, 24, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.
The events leading to the arrest of the two began when police received a report at 1:04 a.m. of shots fired in the area of 21st and Eye streets. Witnesses said the suspects fled in a silver Honda Accord.
Officers located the vehicle and stopped it in the area of 21st and K streets and took Coronado and Garcia into custody, according to police. Spent casings found near the downtown bar area were consistent with the ammunition inside the firearm found in the suspect vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.