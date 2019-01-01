Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve for shooting weapons in the backyards of residences.
The first incident happened at around 9:08 p.m., when ShotSpotter reported that several gunshots had been fired in the 1200 block of Third Street. Officers heard additional shots on their way to the area.
When they arrived, officers found 31-year-old Anthony Cardosa as well as several spent casings, a .45-caliber pistol and magazine. Cardosa was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.
The department said the shots that had been fired were in celebration of New Year’s. No victims were found at the scene.
Another ShotSpotter activation happened at around 11:04 p.m. in the 1100 block of Niles Street.
When officers arrived, BPD said they found 33-year-old Victor Banuelos in the backyard of a residence in the area along with an AR-15 rifle, a large amount of ammunition and several spent cartridges on the ground.
The department said Banuelos is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing any guns or ammunition. He also had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest and was found to be in possession of drugs.
Banuelos was subsequently arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition as well as drug possession.
