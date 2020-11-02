The Kern County Probation Department arrested two men Friday on suspicion of various firearm and drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the department.
Daniel Childress, 40, was arrested for drug and firearm related offenses, as well as a violation of Post Release Community Supervision. Christina Roper, 44, was arrested for drug and firearm related offenses, the news release stated.
On Friday, officers assigned to the Kern County Probation Department's Post Release Community Supervision Unit conducted a home call in the 1300 block of Woodrow Avenue. Officers contacted Childress, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision, and Roper. During a search, officers located a .380 semi-automatic handgun, approximately half a pound of suspected methamphetamine, and numerous rounds of ammunition.