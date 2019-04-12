Two men were arrested on Thursday after a stolen vehicle, drugs, weapons and more were found in a probation search.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy from the Kern Valley substation conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Lake Isabella Boulevard and Webb Avenue in Lake Isabella. The driver, 34-year-old Michael Brown, was determined to be on active probation.
Deputies conducted a probation search at his residence in the 2400 block of Cherry Street and found a stolen Hyundai sedan parked in front of the residence. Inside the house, they found 26-year-old Bakersfield resident Enrique Griffin, who had a warrant out for a felony arrest.
The department said Griffin was found to be in possession of the keys to the Hyundai as well as a large amount of prescription narcotics, methamphetamine and a large amount of money. He was also allegedly under the influence of drugs.
Inside the Hyundai, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and ammunition. Another handgun and additional ammunition was found in Brown’s room at the residence, as well as meth.
Brown was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of maintaining a drug house, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a controlled substance.
Griffin was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of drugs for sale, possession of a stolen vehicle, being under the influence and other drug-related violations.
