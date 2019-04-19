The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested 20 people and seized about 100 grams of methamphetamine during probation compliance checks on Thursday.
The seizure was made during probation compliance checks conducted by about 35 officers from Ridgecrest, Delano, Bakersfield and Taft police departments as well as theKern County Probation Department. Nearly 30 searches that were conducted.
The department said it also recovered several meth pipes and hypodermic needles.
“The Ridgecrest Police Department would like to thank all Agency Chiefs for allowing their Officers to participate in this successful operation,” the department said in a Facebook post.
