The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies responded Tuesday morning to an Oildale structure fire at 702 Lilac Street.
The fire occurred in an abandoned structure and there were no victims or injuries involved, according to KCFD in a news release. There was no mention of a cause following KCFD’s investigation and no arson investigation has been requested, according to the fire department. KCFD said the structure was “potentially a complete loss.”
At around 7:39 a.m. KCFD and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a structure that was described as being 75 percent engulfed with fire upon their arrival. The California Highway Patrol provided traffic control during the incident, KCFD said. The fire crews were finished at the scene around 9:23 a.m., according to the fire department.
