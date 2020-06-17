Rene Angel Garcia Rodriguez has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday in Delano.
Rodriguez, an 18-year-old resident of McFarland, was shot in the 1600 block of Ellington Street, according to a Kern County coroner's office. He was airlifted to Kern Medical, where he died at 10:35 p.m.
The Delano Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.
