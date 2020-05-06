A shooting in Delano Tuesday night left one dead and two others in critical and stable conditions, respectively, at Kern Medical.
The shooting occurred just after 10:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Maria Way, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation, KCSO said in a news release.
