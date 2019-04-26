Four men charged in a fatal stabbing last year outside of the Fox Theater after a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert won’t be going to trial just yet.
The trial for Heralcio Ugues, 37, Efrain Ugues, 33, Jesse Reyes, 34, and Joel Rodriguez, 27, was pushed back from May 6 to July 29. The suspects have each pleaded not guilty to charges of homicide and assault on a person with force.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were sent to the Fox Theater, located at 2001 H Street, on Feb. 18 after they received a report of a large fight in front of the theater. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Kasey Villegas on the ground, having sustained several stab wounds.
Villegas was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment but was later pronounced dead.
Over the course of the investigation, the department learned that the victim and the suspects were from rival gangs and had all attended the concert, according to court documents. After the groups were removed from the theater after they began shouting at each other during the show, an argument continued outside.
The group separated, according to court documents, but later Villegas and his girlfriend saw the men again and were chased by the suspects near the theater. The defendants allegedly caught up with Villegas, kicking and hitting him several times, court documents said.
One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Villegas before leaving the area.
With the help of Villegas' girlfriend and video taken by witnesses, BPD was able to identify the suspects and arrest them all within days of the attack.
