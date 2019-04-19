A new trial date for former Green Room owner Frank Sanchez and his ex-girlfriend, Tauney Van Sickle, on child molestation charges was set during a hearing on Friday.
Judge John Lua pushed back the trial, which was supposed to start April 29, to Sept. 16 to give attorneys more time to prepare.
Sanchez and Van Sickle have both pleaded not guilty to charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and using a minor for obscene matter. In addition, Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to additional charges of sexual intercourse and oral copulation with a child.
Sanchez, former owner of downtown cocktail lounge The Green Room, was arrested in December 2017, along with Van Sickle, after a young woman came forward to law enforcement accusing them of engaging in sex acts with her over the course of several years, starting when she was 5 years old.
Court documents say Sanchez and Van Sickle admitted to the sex acts. However, they later pleaded not guilty to the charges.
