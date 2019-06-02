Keith Lamont Cash, the former Ridgeview High girls basketball coach who has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a 14-year-old student, is set to return to court this week.
Cash, 28, is expected in Kern County Superior Court on Friday for a readiness hearing, during which attorneys could decide to move forward with trial proceedings currently scheduled to begin June 17.
Cash has pleaded not guilty to oral copulation involving a person under 16 years old and contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.
Cash was arrested in July 2018 after a woman came forward last year claiming that Cash had engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was a teen in 2011, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Cash had worked for the Kern High School District between 2011 and 2017 as a coach at Ridgeview and Stockdale high schools. The woman said the relationship happened when she was on the basketball team as a freshman.
The woman told police that during that year, she and Cash kissed and engaged in sex acts at various locations on campus, including a training room, weight room and the shower area of the boys' locker room, according to court documents.
The woman said her family later moved away and she cut off contact with Cash.
After bringing her allegations to the police department, the woman made a recorded phone call to Cash to get him to admit to the illicit relationship.
Although Cash told police he was suspicious that the call was a setup, when pushed by the woman to answer whether he still loved her, he responded “I wouldn't have risked my career, my life, my livelihood if I didn't," the documents said. He was subsequently arrested.
Terry Turpin
A man charged with murdering a man near Mill Creek Park is back in court this week for arraignment proceedings.
Terry Turpin, 44, will be in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a continuation of his arraignment, which started on May 29. Turpin could make a plea in the murder of 37-year-old Jarred Charles Heilman on May 23.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:35 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Harrier Way and Lewis Puller Drive on the west side of the Mill Creek Canal after getting reports of fighting and screaming in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Heilman, who had sustained major injuries from a stabbing. Heilman was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the department said.
Turpin was allegedly seen by witnesses running southbound along the north side of Mill Creek Park, according to police.
On May 24 at around 2:10 a.m., BPD detained Turpin in connection with the homicide. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.
According to court documents, the two men were having an argument on May 23 when Turpin allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Heilman. Turpin admitted to the stabbing, the documents said.
