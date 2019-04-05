The trial for a man charged with killing a person and seriously injuring several others in a shooting in front of the Golden West Casino in 2017 has been postponed.
Keon Brackenridge, 32, was supposed to go to trial on April 15, according to county records, but it was postponed during a readiness hearing on Friday for Brackenridge to receive a competency evaluation, according to prosecutor Bryant Estep.
Estep said Brackenridge’s attorney, T. Alan Rogers, filed a motion on Friday for Brackenridge to be evaluated on whether he is competent to stand trial. The motion was approved by Judge Eric Bradshaw.
“(Rogers) said he had seen a change in Brackenridge’s behavior while in custody,” he said.
Rogers could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Estep said Brackenridge is scheduled to be back in court on April 26, when attorneys are expected to go over the results of the evaluation. If he is determined to be competent, Estep said a new trial date could be set for sometime in late May.
According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the Golden West Casino on Union Avenue at 5:32 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2017 after getting a report of shots fired in the area. Deputies found a deceased man, later identified as 25-year-old security guard Richard Esau Iloilo, in front of the casino entrance.
Two other guards had gunshot wounds and others in the area sustained minor injuries, KCSO said.
The department said it got a call about another gunshot victim across the street, who was later identified as Brackenridge. He was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment and was determined to be a suspect in the case.
Brackenridge was arrested and booked into the Kern County jail on suspicion of homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and participation in a criminal street gang. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges.
According to court documents, Brackenridge was attempting to enter the casino and was upset after being asked to show identification. After repeatedly refusing to show his ID, security guards began escorting him off the premises.
In the parking lot, Brackenridge pulled out a handgun and shot at the guards, which returned fire and injured him.
Brackenridge has two prior convictions, according to court documents. In 2015, he pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.
In 2011, he pleaded no contest to gang participation and possessing drugs for sale, receiving an additional two-year term.
