The trial for a man charged with the murder of his girlfriends 2-year-old son has been pushed back to August, according to court records.
During a readiness hearing on Friday, defense attorney David A. Torres filed a motion to push back the original trial date of May 6 to Aug. 12 for 31-year-old Kaleb Kessinger, suspected of killing Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez and dumping his body in the Kern River Canyon.
In addition to murder, he has been charged with assault on a child resulting in death, evading an officer and obstructing/resisting an officer.
Kessinger and former girlfriend Ayled Chavez, 20, were arrested around this time last year — April 26 and 27, respectively — after investigators found the body of Reyes-Chavez the previous day.
According to court documents, Chavez said she had left her son in Kessinger’s care while she went to meet up with a friend. When she came back, she told police she noticed injuries on Ramon’s head and that he died later that night.
Chavez said she and Kessinger then took the body to the Kern River Canyon the following morning and dumped it before later returning to bury the body, according to court documents.
The Bakersfield Police Department said they attempted to contact Kessinger on April 25 and learned that he had left in a vehicle that crashed near Calloway and Olive drives. He then fled on foot until officers were able to locate him at a local motel and arrest him on April 27.
Chavez had initially been charged with murder and assault of a child under 8 years old, but she took a plea deal in which she pleaded no contest to willful cruelty to a child in exchange of the other charges being dismissed. She was sentenced to two years in prison.
