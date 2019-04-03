A trial date has been set for 32-year-old Derek Connell, who has been charged with murdering his mother and stepfather three years ago.
During a status conference at the Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Judith Dulcich approved a trial start date for Nov. 4. The trial is expected to last more than two months, according to Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman. Connell will be back in court on Oct. 25 for a readiness hearing.
Connell was arrested after Christopher Tare Higginbotham and Kim Higginbotham, both 48, were found dead in their home on Lily Pad Court on April 30, 2016. According to court documents, police said that Connell used FaceTime to send video of the bodies to a relative who lived outside of the country, who subsequently contacted police.
In court, Connell first said he found his mom and stepfather dead from gunshot wounds when he arrived home but later changed his story. He told investigators "I think it was me” and said he had no memory of what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.