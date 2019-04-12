A trial date has been set for later this month for Prentice Foreman, charged with killing 18-year-old Dawn Koons in 1979.
During a readiness hearing on Friday, a trial date was confirmed for April 22 in Department 1 at the Kern County Superior Court. Foreman, 61, was arrested in December 2017 after DNA evidence examined with new technology linked him to Koons’ murder.
According to court documents, Koons was found by law enforcement in the bathroom of her apartment in January 1979. Her hands were bound and a pillowcase was found over her head. The coroner’s office confirmed she died of asphyxiation.
Foreman was questioned following the discovery of the body, as he lived in the same apartment complex, according to court documents. Foreman claimed he didn’t know Koons well and wasn’t in the complex at the time of the killing.
Due to the limitations of DNA technology at the time, law enforcement wasn’t able to connect Foreman to Koons’ murder until the Bakersfield Police Department’s cold case unit was able to re-test DNA from the case using new technology.
If convicted, Foreman faces a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
