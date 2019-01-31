An overturned trash truck Thursday morning has slowed traffic on westbound Highway 58, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 8:20 a.m. at South H Street and is expected to be cleared up within the hour, officers said in a news release sent shortly after 9 a.m. No injuries were reported.
