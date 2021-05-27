Tokunbo Okuwoga convicted on three counts of murder for 2010 homicides

A Kern County jury convicted Tokunbo Okuwoga on three counts of first degree murder on Thursday.
Okuwoga was found guilty of murdering Felipe Bravo Jr., Daina Caraveo and Felipe Bravo Sr. on Sept. 22, 2010. He was also convicted of robbery and burglary counts that stemmed from an incident that occurred Sept. 23, 2009.
He faces multiple life without parole sentences.
“Ensuring that violent criminals are held accountable is vital to public safety,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. “The three first-degree murder convictions in this triple murder case should result in multiple sentences of life without the possibility of parole.”
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Okuwoga arrived at a Bradley Street residence to confront Bravo Sr. over alleged “snitching” Okuwoga believed Bravo Sr. and another individual had committed regarding a prior robbery. After the discussion, the DA says Okuwoga struck one person, drew a gun and began firing.
Okuwoga is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.