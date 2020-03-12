Thursday’s Leaders in Life Youth Conference at Mechanics Bank Convention Center was canceled, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
The announcement came Wednesday night after consultation with Kern County Public Health.
“We regret this last-minute decision and notice, but we want to ensure we are focused on the safety and security of Kern County students and our greater community,” Kern County Superintendent of Schools said in a news release.
