Three Wasco residents arrested after Friday traffic stop

Kern County Sheriff's deputies from the Wasco substation arrested three individuals following a traffic stop at 1 a.m. Friday at the 500 block of D Street.
During the stop, William Sanchez, 29, of Wasco, fled into a nearby residence, a KCSO report said.
Throughout the course of the investigation, deputies also arrested Margarita Sanchez, 51, of Wasco.
Deputies also learned a firearm had been discarded from the vehicle, according to the release.
Passenger Louis Sanchez, 26, of Wasco, was also arrested.
William Sanchez was taken into custody on suspicion of several felony firearm offenses, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, KCSO reported.
Louis Sanchez was booked on suspicion of several felony firearm offenses, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, KCSO reported.
Margarita Sanchez was booked on suspicion of participation in a criminal street gang, conspiracy, child cruelty and concealing evidence, according to KCSO.