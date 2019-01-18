Three suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery in Bakersfield during which a gun was brandished at an elderly resident who was tortured and assaulted over several hours, police said.
The robbery occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 24 when the suspects broke into a residence in the 300 block of South Haley Street, according to police. The suspects left after obtaining valuables.
The three suspects were described as black men, two with slim builds, one wearing a mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Several hours after the robbery, a man and woman tried using the victim's stolen bank card at businesses in the Rosedale Highway corridor, police said. It's unknown if those people were involved in the robbery.
The woman is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, light brown hair and wore a dark-colored jacket and black pants. The man is described as white, 30 to 40 years old and wore a blue baseball cap, dark-colored jacket and blue denim pants.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Robert Pair at 326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.